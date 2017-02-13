Monday review – the hot 28 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 6 February 2017
- News in brief: ministers ‘not securing Twitter accounts’; dark web bug bounty; move on fake news in France
- RSA Conference 2017: expect to hear a lot about IoT threats, ransomware
- Neural face recognition network tuned with 650,000 pornstar images
Tuesday 7 February 2017
- Safer Internet Day – one thing that will make the biggest difference [VIDEO]
- News in brief: more IoT devices than humans; FBI makes requests harder; rail users could pay by iris scans
- Are you watching your TV or is your TV watching you?
- Hackers take down dark web host linked with child abuse images
- AKBuilder is the latest exploit kit to target Word documents, spread malware
- David Beckham calls in police over hacked emails
Wednesday 8 February 2017
- Focus turns to deep learning to help social media tackle online abuse
- News in brief: US might require social media passwords; BBM opens to developers; Uber rapped
- Police mine Facebook for data on inauguration protesters
- Beware the latest tax-season spear-phishing scam
- Hacker pwns 150,000 printers to issue a security warning
- Why did a judge order Google to hand over emails from outside the US?
Thursday 9 February 2017
- News in brief: Yahoo faced with suit; dev hits back at support scammers; Note 7 batteries flare up
- If you’re attending BSidesSF, expect to see a lot of Mr Robot
- Google’s neural networks turn pixelated faces back into real ones
- Twitter says it’s taking steps to make its users safer
- Sean Spicer’s WHOIS data is revealing his personal details
- Anti-piracy software developer leaves website open to snoops
Friday 10 February 2017
- News in brief: Big Brother in India; hacking warning to journalists; WordPress sites hit
- How would you feel about your kids’ teachers wearing a body camera?
- No replacement yet named for White House chief infosec officer
- NSA contractor charged with stealing thousands of top-secret documents
- Scammers slip fake Amazon ad under Google’s nose
- RSA Conference 2017: your chance to get to grips with ransomware
- Google set to purge Play store of apps lacking a privacy policy
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.