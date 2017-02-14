No, you can’t get Verizon Unlimited free for 12 months

The new unlimited data plan from Verizon isn’t bad. But “free?” For one year? Only in scam tweets and your dreams!
Following a couple of Superbowl ads from competitors Sprint and T-Mobile that made fun of it for the taxes, fees, rates, and lack of unlimited data it inflicts on its customers, Verizon gave up and joined the unlimited data party with an $80 plan (on down to $45 for each of four lines: here are the details).
Since last week, when the new unlimited plan was announced, various fake Verizon Unlimited Twitter accounts have appeared, and phishers have likewise been sending out bogus offers to upgrade. All you have to do is retweet the offer, or click and go fill in your details…
Oops! Data plan scammer time!
Product Reviews captured one fake Twitter account that was offering Verizon Unlimited “FREE for 12 months” in exchange for retweets. The @VZUnlimited account, which wasn’t verified but bore Verizon’s logo and was named Verizon Unlimited, has since been suspended, as have other scam accounts.
Verizon has been warning customers about a variety of phishing email scams, providing a list of scam samples that goes back to 2014.
The most recent addition to that list was a phishing message dated this past Sunday.
Coming from an email account name of “Verizon Online”, the message told recipients that Verizon would be replacing its “Classic” version of email service with a new, updated version as of Monday. Or, as the poorly copyedited phish put it, on “Mondaya”.
Monday February 13, is the same day that the Unlimited Data plans went live.
Don’t fall for it!
Verizon’s advice:
- Don’t respond to the email in any way.
- Don’t click on any links.
- Don’t open any attachments.
- Don’t provide any data to any web sites mentioned.
Beyond Verizon’s advice, we often offer our own on how to protect against phishing attacks. These steps can help:
- Pick proper passwords. Even though strong passwords don’t help if you’re phished (the crooks get the strong password anyway), they make it much harder for crooks to guess their way in.
- Use two-factor authentication whenever you can. That way, even if the crooks phish your password once, they can’t keep logging back into your email account.
- Consider using Sophos Home. The free security software for Mac and Windows blocks malware and keeps you away from risky web links and phishing sites.
Here are more tips to help you recognize, and steer clear of, phishing links.
