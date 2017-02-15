RSA 2017: Deconstructing macOS ransomware

This is the third in a four-part series about SophosLabs’ 2017 malware forecast, released this week at RSA Conference in San Francisco. Part 1 looked at malware targeting Linux and Internet-of-things (IoT) devices. Part 2 examined malware targeting Android. Today’s instalment is about malware designed for macOS.
Though Mac malware is comparatively rare, Macs aren’t magically immune to cybercriminality, as this year’s SophosLabs malware forecast shows.
Even though Mac users aren’t losing huge amounts of money to ransomware like their Windows counterparts, Mac malware is often technically sneaky and geared towards exfiltrating data or providing covert remote access to thieves – something that could easily get companies in just as much trouble with regulators as with their customers.
OSX/KeRanger-A
One example SophosLabs will watch closely is the proliferation of password-stealing code and ransomware such as OSX/KeRanger-A.
The first official Transmission app (version 2.90) infected with KeRanger was discovered in early March 2016. A couple days later the infected version was removed and placed in a hard-coded KeRanger check that was part of version 2.92.
Attackers essentially copied the ransomware formula that had served them so well on Windows. The crooks and their malware set out to:
- Trick you into opening a file you are inclined to trust.
- Install and run the ransomware program.
- Call home to one of a list of control servers for an encryption key.
- Scramble files in your home directory and on currently mounted volumes, adding the extension .encrypted each time.
- Put a file called README_FOR_DECRYPT.txt in every directory where a file was encrypted. Victims get the following message:
To prevent getting infected, Sophos at the time recommended the following actions:
- Consider running a Mac anti-virus that can automatically scan the files you download before you run them for the first time, and that can check out the websites you try to access before your browser gets to them.
- Make regular backups and keep a recent backup copy offline, and preferably also offsite. OS X’s Time Machine backup software can create encrypted backups, so even if the disk they’re stored on is stolen, your backup is safe from prying eyes. That means you can safely exchange backup disks with a friend or family member on a regular basis, so that you each provide the other’s offsite storage.
OSX/PWSSync-B
Another example of trouble for Mac users came in August, when a bogus version of Transmission 2.92 was uploaded that contained malware known as OSX/PWSSync-B. Ironically, the main feature added when 2.92 was released was a malware removal utility for MacOS ransomware OSX/KeRanger-A.
A similar hack applied to the Transmission app occurred that same month. The hacked Transmission program itself contained only a tiny change: a small snippet of code added at the start that loads a file called License.rtf that is packaged into the application bundle. (Last time, the sneaky extra file was General.rtf.)
The file License.rtf sounds innocent enough – what software doesn’t include a licensing document somewhere? – and opening it seems equally reasonable.
Except that this License isn’t what it seems.
It was actually an MacOS executable (program file) that:
- Configures itself as an OS X LaunchAgent so that it runs automatically every time you reboot or log on;
- Steals passwords and other credentials from your OS X Keychain, the Mac’s built-in password manager; and
- Calls home to download additional scripts to run.
Those affected:
- Have a Mac running OS X.
- Downloaded the Transmission 2.92 BitTorrent client on August 28 or 29 2016.
- Actually ran the booby-trapped Transmission app you downloaded.
The bad guys gained plenty of traction with these attacks, and we expect more of it in 2017.
Ransomware defensive measures
While ransomware exists on many platforms, it has historically been most prevalent on Windows. Here are some resources we previously released for Windows, many of which can help protect Android and Mac OS as well:
- To defend against ransomware in general, see our article How to stay protected against ransomware.
- To protect against JavaScript attachments, tell Explorer to open .JS files with Notepad.
- To protect against misleading filenames, tell Explorer to show file extensions.
- To protect against VBA malware, tell Office not to allow macros in documents from the internet.
- To learn more about ransomware, listen to our Techknow podcast.
