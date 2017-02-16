RSA 2017 – Day 3 – Roving report [PODCAST]

0 Podcast
by

In today’s call-home from the RSA Conference 2017, our roving reporter Bill Brenner has some cool news!

(If you haven’t listened to our previous reports yet, why not catch up on Day 1 [6’51”] and Day 2 [8’33”] first?)

Paul Ducklin talks to Bill about the event so far:

LISTEN NOW

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)

If you enjoy the podcast, please share it with other people interested in security and privacy and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.

Listen and rate via iTunes... Sophos podcasts on Soundcloud... RSS feed of Sophos podcasts...


Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
XG Firewall Home Edition

XG Firewall
Home Edition
Mobile Security for Android

Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux