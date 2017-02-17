We are generally a modest crew at Naked Security, but today we’re thrilled to blow our own trumpet and announce that Naked Security has won the award for most educational blog at the Security Blogger Meet-up and Awards Wednesday evening, during RSA Conference 2017.
Judges for the 12th Security Blogger Meet-up were Ericka Chickowski, George Hulme, Kelly Jackson-Higgins and Don MacVittie. They selected the nominees per category, and the winners were selected in an open online vote.
The blog faced some strong competition. The nominees were:
- Errata Security/Rob Graham
- Trend Micro Security Intelligence blog
- Stack Overflow – Security
- Tao Security
- WINNER: Naked Security Blog by Sophos
For a full list of categories and winners, check out the Info Security website.
The Naked Security team is honored and grateful to have won the award. We’ll keep striving to be the best in the years to come.
5 comments on “Naked Security named most educational blog at RSA 2017 Blogger Awards”
Well done! Clearly, I’m not the only reader with good taste!
Well earned. Congratulations.
I am surprised Krebs wasn’t on any of the nominees list though. Maybe not enough stories per time period.
Actually, since Krebs kept sweeping the awards every year, they gave him a lifetime achievement award in 2016 and “retired” his blog from future contests.
Wahoo! The one year I don’t go to RSA… sorry I missed this!
My hair style would fit right in!