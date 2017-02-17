Naked Security named most educational blog at RSA 2017 Blogger Awards

Security events
We are generally a modest crew at Naked Security, but today we’re thrilled to blow our own trumpet and announce that Naked Security has won the award for most educational blog at the Security Blogger Meet-up and Awards Wednesday evening, during RSA Conference 2017.

Judges for the 12th Security Blogger Meet-up were Ericka Chickowski, George Hulme, Kelly Jackson-Higgins and Don MacVittie. They selected the nominees per category, and the winners were selected in an open online vote.

The blog faced some strong competition. The nominees were:

For a full list of categories and winners, check out the Info Security website.

The Naked Security team is honored and grateful to have won the award. We’ll keep striving to be the best in the years to come.

Bald bloggers at the Security Bloggers Meet-up pose for a photo. The annual “Bald Security Bloggers” portrait was started by Bill Brenner (top right) in 2013.

 

Security Blogger Meet-up organizers prepare to announce the award winners. From left: Jennifer Leggio, Martin McKeay, Alan Shimel, George Hulme, Mike Rothman and Rich Mogull
Security Blogger Meet-up organizers prepare to announce the award winners. From left: Jennifer Leggio, Martin McKeay, Alan Shimel, George Hulme, Mike Rothman and Rich Mogull (photo by Keli Hay)

 


