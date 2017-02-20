Monday review – the hot 32 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 13 February 2017
- News in brief: Cook hits out at ‘fake news’; Trump under fire; flying cars on the runway
- Fancy Bear: who’s behind the group implicated in so many political hacks?
- University’s IoT devices went fishing for information – how did it happen?
- RSA 2017: SophosLabs sees spike in Linux-IoT malware
- ‘Paranoid’ Republicans flock to app that wipes conversations
Tuesday 14 February 2017
- RSA 2017 – Day 1 – Roving Report [PODCAST]
- News in brief: flying cabs for Dubai; UK hit by cyberattacks; Googlers quit after earning too much money
- No, you can’t get Verizon Unlimited free for 12 months
- Ransomware attackers shift focus and resources to high-value sectors
- Twitter stumbles on safety feature as users push back
- RSA 2017: SophosLabs report examines Top 10 Android malware
- Border guards force US citizen to unlock his NASA-owned work phone
- Valentine’s day: what’s your secret technology crush?
Wednesday 15 February 2017
- RSA 2017 – Day 2 – Roving report [PODCAST]
- News in brief: Nokia to reboot iconic phone; AI assistants set to do voice calls; Yahoo, Verizon ‘agree price’
- Government focuses on young people to tackle cyberskills shortage
- Fake news: what can we all do to play our part in combating it?
- ‘World’s eighth-worst spammer sent more than a million emails’
- Man sues Uber after privacy flaws ‘led to his divorce’
- RSA 2017: Deconstructing macOS ransomware
Thursday 16 February 2017
- RSA 2017 – Day 3 – Roving report [PODCAST]
- News in brief: cookie breach alert for Yahoo users; text spammer fined; Churchill’s search for alien life
- Microsoft calls for ‘Digital Geneva Convention’ to rein in cyberwarfare
- Retailers push back against plans to boost security of online shopping
- Fallen for a fake Twitter account? Here’s how to spot them
- RSA 2017: Microsoft Word Intruders step outside Office for the first time
Friday 17 February 2017
- Naked Security named most educational blog at RSA 2017 Blogger Awards
- Gmail now blocks all JavaScript email attachments
- News in brief: Oculus demos closed; smart doll ‘should be destroyed’; Europe warned over elections
- Couple can’t store data from camera pointed at next door’s garden
- Your computer is a cookie that you can’t delete
- Signal app gets video calling overhaul and a warning for iOS users
