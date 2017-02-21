News in brief: Concern about Windows 10; Hacks cost Yahoo; PHP gets better crypto

Your daily round-up of some of the other stories in the news
EU still has concerns about Windows 10
The EU remains concerned about the privacy of Windows 10 users despite Microsoft’s January announcement of a web-based privacy dashboard for its flagship product.
The EU’s Article 29 Working Party wrote to Microsoft last year to ask about its processing of personal data and to express concerns about the lack of control that Windows 10 users have over their data.
In a statement to Reuters the Working Party said:
…even considering the proposed changes to Windows 10, the Working Party remains concerned about the level of protection of users’ personal data
Hacks cost Yahoo $350 million
Ars Technica reports that Verizon and Yahoo have agreed a price tag of about $4.48 billion for the beleaguered internet giant. The $350 million cut is the result of Yahoo’s recent disclosure of not one but two enormous security breaches.
The breaches compromised 1.5 billion user accounts and the investigation that followed (three years later) led forensic experts to express concerns that users’ accounts may also have been accessed using forged cookies.
Those suspicions were confirmed last week when the company began warning some users that: “We believe a forged cookie may have been used in 2015 or 2016 to access your account.”
PHP gets Libsodium
The team behind PHP, the web’s most popular programming language, has voted unanimously to include the modern cryptographic library Libsodium into the next version of the language.
PHP is used on countless projects from basic websites to huge projects like Wordpress and Facebook.
The author of the RFC, Scott Arciszewski, told Bleeping Computer that adding Libsodium to PHP
…is the most logical and straightforward way to get better security in the hands of developers who wouldn’t have the time or cryptography experience to build something as secure on their own
Libsodium will appear in upcoming 7.2 release of PHP.
