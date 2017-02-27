Monday review – the hot 30 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 20 February 2017
- News in brief: robot tax mooted; Kim Dotcom faces extradition; Apple buys biometrics start-up
- The beer engines that put computer security at risk
- What makes for truly independent security product testing?
- Where does the buck stop when there’s a security breach?
- The quantified employee: new ways to be watched at work
- Facebook’s new jobs service sparks privacy fears
Tuesday 21 February 2017
- News in brief: Concern about Windows 10; Hacks cost Yahoo; PHP gets better crypto
- Google and Bing plan to bury pirated content
- Thugs who sent Brian Krebs heroin and a SWAT team sentenced
- Watch out for phishing scams when preparing your tax return
Wednesday 22 February 2017
- Global spam drops by more than half – now what?
- News in brief: pushback on Pirate Bay ban; course in fake news; autonomous Ubers get passengers
- Facebook rapped for dragging its feet on pictures stolen for ‘like-farming’
- Sure, you might have bought the car, but does someone else control it?
- Google outs Windows flaw after Microsoft misses a patch deadline
- Border agents could be forced to get a warrant before searching devices
- Live from RSA 2017 – the inside track [Chet Chat Podcast 258]
Thursday 23 February 2017
- Bang! SHA-1 collides at 38762cf7f55934b34d179ae6a4c80cadccbb7f0a
- Drones can steal data from infected PCs by spying on blinking LEDs
- News in brief: San Diego plans data-gathering smart city upgrade; Amazon says no; judge says no
- Healthcare data breaches ‘mostly caused by insiders’
- How much does Facebook really know about you – and is it right?
- Lawmakers set to overturn broadband privacy rules, as ISPs requested
- Hackers spam Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to spotlight security flaws
Friday 24 February 2017
- News in brief: Boeing data accidentally emailed; Russian cyber-war boost; alleged hacker arrested
- Google uses AI to create troll-spotting tool to clean up comments
- Dropbox’s tool shows how chatbots could be future of cybersecurity
- Taxpayers shrug off ID fraud warnings even as attacks rise
- Twitter users, do you know who’s spying on your web-surfing habits?
- Facebook or Google: whose messenger AI bot has the edge?
