Monday review – the hot 29 stories of the week

Monday 27 February 2017
- News in brief: D-Link vulnerabilities; SHA-1 woe; MySQL hacks
- Cloudbleed’s silver lining: the response system worked
- Attackers using cracked builder to duplicate and spread Betabot
- Wikipedia’s bot-on-bot battles that can last for years
- IT admin was authorized to trash employer’s network he says
Tuesday 28 February 2017
- Data and kids’ voice messages exposed in CloudPets breach
- ‘Filecode’ ransomware attacks your Mac – how to recover for free
- News in brief: moon tourists to launch ‘next year’; health provider fined after breach; drone pilot jailed
- MWC: Completely superfluous ‘AI’ added to consumer items
- Judge denies blanket right to compel fingerprint iPhone unlocking
- Fears over net neutrality as FCC rules on disclosure eased
- MWC: BlackBerry misses a chance to tell a compelling security story
Wednesday 1 March 2017
- News in brief: AWS fail hits services; YouTube launches streaming service; Windows gets ‘walled garden’ option
- Unholy trinity of AKBuilder, Dyzap and Betabot used in new malware campaigns
- Is E2EMail a new beginning or the end for Google’s End-to-End?
- MWC: IoT security message drowned out by noise of nostalgia
Thursday 2 March 2017
- DDoS attack pummels Luxembourg state servers
- News in brief: AI boost to video streaming; Mayer loses bonus; move to tackle comment trolls
- Cloudflare chief pledges third-party review of code
- Poor robot security could lead to ‘Skynet’ nightmare, warn researchers
- Twitter scrambles those anonymous account eggs
Friday 3 March 2017
- News in brief: Virginia greenlights delivery bots; Line to launch AI assistant; Uber seeks licence
- Amazon mega-outage caused by single command line error
- Secrets of the Filecode ransomware revealed
- Apple pushing two-factor authentication for iOS 10.3 users
- Researcher uses Google’s speech tools to skewer Google reCAPTCHA
- MWC: These might be the droids you are looking for
- Howard A Schmidt remembered as a ‘humble’ industry giant
- Nearly 1m Coachella user details potentially accessed in breach
