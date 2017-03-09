Honey, I Wiretapped the Kids [Chet Chat Podcast 259]

Sophos Security Chet Chat – Episode 259 – March 8, 2017
Join Sophos security experts Chester Wisniewski and Paul Ducklin for the latest episode of our regular security podcast.
In this episode
- [01’13”] Bang! SHA-1 collides at 38762cf7f55934b34d179ae6a4c80cadccbb7f0a
- [04’53”] Secrets of the Filecode ransomware revealed
- [07’07”] Data and kids’ voice messages exposed in CloudPets breach
- [12’00”] Google Chrome hides TLS security information in a distant corner
