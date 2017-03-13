Monday review – the hot 25 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 6 March 2017
- ‘Dozens’ of police departments maintain private DNA databases
- News in brief: Facebook tags ‘disputed’ news; products to be judged on security; smart meters snafu
- Uber under fire for ‘Greyball’ program used to dodge enforcement officials
Tuesday 7 March 2017
- WikiLeaks dump shows CIA can use IoT to hack ‘anything, anywhere’
- News in brief: Kodi streaming ‘not illegal’; whistleblower movie planned; robots on the rise
- WikiLeaks drops huge cache of confidential CIA documents
- Google leads ‘guerilla patching’ of big vulnerability in open source projects
- City planners use mobile data to track congestion in tourist hot spots
- Satan ransomware: old name, new business model
- Say goodbye to enhanced data privacy, US web surfers
Wednesday 8 March 2017
- What WikiLeaks’ massive CIA leak tells us about cybersecurity
- News in brief: Firefox drops XP, Vista support; CloudPets boss pressed; judge rules on streaming
- Dad ruled liable and fined for his son’s illegal download
- Why is Windows malware cropping up in Android apps?
- Alleged spammer leaks 1.37bn email addresses after backup catastrophe
- Amazon fight to keep Echo recording out of murder trial now moot
Thursday 9 March 2017
- Are you customer of a firm that’s been breached? Look out for more attacks
- Honey, I Wiretapped the Kids [Chet Chat Podcast 259]
- China mulls national cryptocurrency in race to digital money
- Facebook to listen out for posts from people vulnerable to suicide
Friday 10 March 2017
- Wikileaks says CIA does CYA, reinvents the ‘Boss’ key from 1992
- How online gamers use malware to cheat
- News in brief: NASA finds lost spaceships; data stored on an atom; Viber adds self-destruct chats
- Endangered animals at growing risk from GPS ‘cyber-poachers’
- Police warn on keeping kids safe as Justin Bieber impersonator charged
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.Follow @NakedSecurity
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.