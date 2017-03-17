If Friday’s an 0-day, what about the weekend? [Chet Chat Podcast 260]

0 Podcast
by

Sophos Security Chet Chat – Episode 260 – March 17, 2017

Join Sophos security experts Chester Wisniewski and Paul Ducklin for the latest episode of our regular security podcast.

LISTEN NOW

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)

In this episode

If you enjoy the podcast, please share it with other people interested in security and privacy and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.

Listen and rate via iTunes... Sophos podcasts on Soundcloud... RSS feed of Sophos podcasts...


Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
XG Firewall Home Edition

XG Firewall
Home Edition
Mobile Security for Android

Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux