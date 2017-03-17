If Friday’s an 0-day, what about the weekend? [Chet Chat Podcast 260]

Sophos Security Chet Chat – Episode 260 – March 17, 2017
Join Sophos security experts Chester Wisniewski and Paul Ducklin for the latest episode of our regular security podcast.
In this episode
- [00’16”] BSides Vancouver 2017
- [01’13”] Swastikas all over Twitter – what you need to do
- [05’44”] How a serious Apache vulnerability struts its stuff
- [11’45”] Wikileaks says CIA does CYA, reinvents the ‘Boss’ key from 1992
- [15’02”] Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Cisco line up to support Google on emails
