Monday review – the hot 25 stories of the week

Monday 13 March 2017
- News in brief: Africa gets its own TLD; smart jacket launch pushed back; humans not required
- Bill proposes letting victims of cybercrime hack the hackers
- Researchers find 36 Android devices shipping with pre-installed malware
- Invisible reCAPTCHA means no more clicking on kitten pictures to prove you’re carbon-based
Tuesday 14 March 2017
- How a serious Apache vulnerability struts its stuff
- News in brief: site helps translation from geek to English; sex toy maker settles suit; social media under fire
- Data-matching: what happens when firms join the dots about you?
- Questions linger after ISP blocks TeamViewer over fraud fears
- You could soon have to share your genetic screen results with your boss
- SXSW: the real cost of free services is giving up your data
Wednesday 15 March 2017
- News in brief: France drops e-voting; alleged Yahoo hackers indicted; Google tool for parents
- Swastikas all over Twitter – what you need to do
- Security chiefs join the chorus of concern about shoddy IoT devices
- Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Cisco line up to support Google on emails
- Lip reading: biometrics you can reset just like passwords
- Latest phishing tactics: infected PDFs, bogus friend requests, fake HR emails
- Facebook and Instagram deny access to tools used for surveillance
Thursday 16 March 2017
- News in brief: Yahoo ‘was spear-phished’; McDonald’s Twitter hijacked; Samsung moots face recognition for payments
- Court blocks American from suing Ethiopia over alleged hacking
- How much of the IT your workers use is hiding in the shadows?
- Switch console flaw leaves Nintendo looking flat-footed
Friday 17 March 2017
- News in brief: GCHQ hits back in ‘wiretap’ row; Uber still needs humans; Intel call to bug-hunters
- If Friday’s an 0-day, what about the weekend? [Chet Chat Podcast 260]
- Ethical hacking: should you pay a white hat to break in?
- Studies are nice, but women in security say it’s time for the next step
