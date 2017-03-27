Monday review – the hot 29 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 20 March 2017
- Sweeping dragnet search warrant given the go-ahead by judge
- News in brief: FBI probes Russian ‘meddling’; Secret Service laptop stolen; Pi beats Commodore 64 sales
- ISP customer data breach could turn into supercharged tech support scams
- Emma Watson among stars targeted by hackers in ‘Celebgate 2.0’
- DIY kits for sale on dark web spark rise of ransomware-as-a-service
- When will blockchain technology deliver on its promise?
Tuesday 21 March 2017
- Global spam volume goes back up to deliver huge pump-and-dump scam
- News in brief: carry-on gadgets ban from some countries; Android O preview lands; Hawking to space
- Your Mac is not malware-proof: a look at the threats and defenses
- People who think they’re ‘tech-savvy’ 18% more likely to be hit by ID theft
- Russian bank claims hackers are trying to connect it to Trump
- Park uses facial recognition to wipe out toilet paper thieves
Wednesday 22 March 2017
- News in brief: bid to upgrade Pluto; Nest cameras vulnerable to attack; Google rolls out location sharing
- Rise of the Twitterbots increases pressure on Twitter chief Dorsey
- New York’s ‘unconstitutional’ right to be forgotten bill sparks concern
- Soundwaves used to produce fake data from accelerometers
- USB pen-testing stick: what happens if it falls into malicious hands?
Thursday 23 March 2017
- News in brief: WikiLeaks drops more CIA documents; ISP privacy rules killed; Instagram launches 2FA
- ‘Turkish’ hackers threaten to reset millions of iCloud accounts
- Ex-IT director accused of accessing his former employer for two years
- Spam mails circulate file-shredding malware: how to protect yourself
- ‘I forgot my password’ doesn’t impress judge in a child images case
- Airline devices ban: here’s what you need to know
Friday 24 March 2017
- Prosecutors access data from locked phones of 100 Trump protesters
- News in brief: Pyongyang role in heist probed; EU to discuss laptops ban; social media rapped on terrorism
- Latest WikiLeaks dump shows CIA targeting Apple earlier than others
- Still running Windows Vista? Here’s a wake-up call for you
- Man charged with $100m ‘whaling’ attack on two US tech giants
- Spock will unlock Kirk ransomware – after you beam up a bunch of Monero
