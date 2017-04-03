Monday review – the hot 26 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 27 March 2017
- News in brief: Facebook rolls out location-sharing; Uber pulls tests after crash; NASA thanks schoolboy
- Politicians call – again – for backdoors into encrypted messages
- US to make social media checks compulsory for some visas
- LastPass steps up quickly to fix vulnerabilities spotted by researchers
- Man indicted for sending seizure-causing GIF as a ‘deadly weapon’
- DoubleAgent ‘vulnerability’ – just how bad is it?
Tuesday 28 March 2017
- News in brief: Hong Kong voters’ data lost; Rudd faces pushback; Google Home lands in Britain
- Man loses appeal over Facebook threat to kill Obama
- eBay to ‘downgrade’ verification by switching to SMS
- ‘Siri, please dial 999 and save Mummy’s life’
- India extends ‘Orwellian’ ID card scheme as critics warn of risks
- Why government plans to spy on WhatsApp will fail
Wednesday 29 March 2017
- News in brief: Alabama considers porn filters; Samsung launches new Galaxy; celeb’s Instagram hacked
- Got a drone? Check local regulations before you fly it
- Another hole opens up in LastPass that could take weeks to fix
- Lawmakers scathing over FBI’s facial recognition database
- Macs and iPhones patched – including 23 kernel-level holes
Thursday 30 March 2017
- News in brief: tech firms ‘must do more’ on terror; data breaches shoot up; gloom at toxic online spaces
- Let’s Encrypt issues certs to ‘PayPal’ phishing sites: how to protect yourself
- Falling in love online? Don’t get caught out by the Tinder scammers
- The scam that knows your name and home address – here’s what to do
Friday 31 March 2017
- News in brief: jets in near miss with drones; Germany plans cyber-command; adult sites move to HTTPS
- Text message scam from the Motor Registry – how not to get stung
- Why you shouldn’t chip in to buy politicians’ browsing histories
- Not just a load of old COBOLers: systems are still running on old code
- Android under siege from malware – here’s how to protect your phone
