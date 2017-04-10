Monday review – the hot 25 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 3 April 2017
- News in brief: Norway deep-freezes data; firms ‘shelving GDPR plans’; Android overtakes Windows
- Facial recognition on Samsung’s new phone has already been cracked
- AKBuilder, Microsoft Word Intruder exploiting Office RTF vulnerability
- Still using IIS 6.0? Stop right now – the latest zero-day won’t be patched
- Twitter users hit out at confusing revamp of @ mentions
Tuesday 4 April 2017
- When scams know too much… [VIDEO]
- News in brief: Berners-Lee warns on privacy; drone complaints up sharply; space researchers seek volunteers
- More indications attackers are doubling down against Android
- Update your iPhone to avoid being hacked over Wi-Fi
- Minnesota pushes back against allowing ISPs to sell their users’ data
- Farmers go off-market to dig up patches for their tractors
- When social media surveillance gets it very wrong
Wednesday 5 April 2017
- News in brief: Facebook tackles ‘revenge porn’; Microsoft beefs up privacy; security pros lax on passwords
- WikiLeaks spills source code files for CIA’s Marble Framework
- Geek Squad under fire for ‘cozy’ and ‘extensive’ links to FBI
- Researchers to study perceived link between cybercrime and autism
- Visitors could be forced to hand over phones when entering the US
Thursday 6 April 2017
- News in brief: NASA to crash probe into Saturn; laptop ban might widen; Facebook tool to spot fake news
- Bill would block warrantless searches of Americans’ phones at borders
- Open sesame – unless you complain about your ‘smart’ door opener
Friday 7 April 2017
- That ‘iPhone Wi-Fi bug’ isn’t just for Apple users – here’s a rundown
- News in brief: Twitter sues US government; Google launches Fact Check; cybersecurity apprenticeship launched
- Mastodon: new beast to challenge Big Social, or another white elephant?
- Why isn’t US military email protected by standard encryption tech?
- WiFi-enabled adult toy comes up short on security
