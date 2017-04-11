Nothing is certain except death, taxes – and tax scams, phishing and ransomware

Chester Wisniewski has been involved in the information security space since the late 1980s. He is currently a Principal Research Scientist in the Office of the CTO. Chet divides his time between research, public speaking, writing and attempting to communicate the complexities of security to the press and public in a way they can understand. Chester has spoken at RSA, InfoSec Europe, LISA, USENIX, Virus Bulletin and many Security BSides events around the world in addition to regularly consulting with NPR, CNN, CBC, The New York Times and other media outlets. You can follow Chester on Twitter as @chetwisniewski, Chester Wisniewski on Google Plus or send him an email at chesterw@sophos.com.