Tuesday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Monday 10 April 2017
- News in brief: Dallas sirens ‘hacked’; Livejournal cracks down; Russian man arrested in Spain
- Shadow Brokers return with a password and message for Trump
- Mounties admit to using cellphone-snooping ‘stingrays’
- BrickerBot malware zeroes in on Linux-based IoT devices
- Payday loan company Wonga breached – what you need to know
- Hard-coded passwords put industrial systems at risk
- Uber ‘showing drivers and riders different fare estimates’, says lawsuit
Tuesday 11 April 2017
- Microsoft patches Word zero-day booby-trap exploit
- News in brief: Macron vows encryption crackdown; mobile calls on planes ruled out; AI wins at poker
- Attackers using a Word zero-day to spread malware
- Nothing is certain except death, taxes – and tax scams, phishing and ransomware
- Pwned at the factory: attackers think outside the box
- Unsecured database exposed diabetics’ sensitive data
Wednesday 12 April 2017
- News in brief: NATO cyberthreat centre launches; Yahoo ‘hacker’ denied bail; Samsung delays AI assistant
- Court to force adult site to expose ‘pirating’ users
- Low fines for charities misusing donors’ data was ‘a masterstroke’
- Malware, Sir? Jenkins ‘software butler’ tool gets many security fixes
- Google boosts verification after wave of Maps fake listings fraud
Thursday 13 April 2017
- Android malware creators throw up a roadblock to thwart the good guys
- Google joins the efforts to halt the spread of fake news
- Smartphone sensors offer hackers a way past security PINs
- Priorities clash over the call to encrypt the whole internet
