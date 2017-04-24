Monday review – the hot 18 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Tuesday 18 April 2017
- News in brief: Facebook introspects; Magento RCE; RIP Robert Taylor
- Internet routing weakness could cost Bitcoin users
- Researchers develop synthetic skeleton keys for fingerprint sensors
- Burger King triggers Google Home devices with TV ad
- Tuesday review – the hot 22 stories of the week
Wednesday 19 April 2017
- Phishing with ‘punycode’ – when foreign letters spell English words
- News in brief: Bose ‘spying’ on users via app; Samsung annoys users over Bixby; Microsoft raps gag orders
- Never can say goodbye: face scans for departing US visitors fast-tracked
- How tech support scammers have made millions of dollars
- Watch out for fraudsters attacking Amazon Marketplace accounts
Thursday 20 April 2017
- News in brief: Google ‘plans native adblocker’; Facebook seeks fake news lead; near miss for Earth
- Locked out of your accounts? Facebook wants to hold the key
- The IoT malware that plays cat and mouse with Mirai
- AI could be better than your doctor at predicting a heart attack
Friday 21 April 2017
- News in brief: Google Home gets smarter; Hackers target South Korean missiles; Harry Huskey dies
- Multiple security holes discovered in Linksys routers
- UK government reports on business breaches and it’s not pretty
- Navy and Marines crack down on nude photo sharing
