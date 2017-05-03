News in brief: China steps up news oversight; Intel patches flaw; Zuck pledges better moderation

Your daily round-up of some of the other stories in the news
China cracks down on news publishers
Online media platforms can only be managed by Communist-party approved staff under China’s latest move to tighten its grip on news, and news publishers will need a government licence, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
The rules, announced by the Cyberspace Administration of China, come into effect on June 1 and are part of President Xi Jinping’s move to tighten up on media regulation, and follows the announcement that China would publish its own state-approved version of Wikipedia.
Workers on news publications will also have to undergo officially approved training as part of the crackdown, and the rules apply very widely – to reporting and opinion pieces about politics, economics, military or diplomatic matters on blogs, websites, forums, search engines and all platforms that share and edit news, said Reuters.
Intel patches vulnerability
Intel has patched a vulnerability that has been lurking on many of its processors since 2010 that could have allowed an attacker to take control of the devices running on vulnerable networks.
Intel says the vulnerability doesn’t affect consumer devices – it’s found in Intel’s AMT, ISM and Small Business Technology firmware versions 6.x through to 11.6.
An advisory from Intel includes the recommendation that if you’ve got an affected system, you should check with your system OEM for updated firmware.
Facebook to nearly double moderating team
Facebook is to hire 3,000 people around the world over the next year to review content in the wake of criticism after users had livestreamed incidents of rape and murder, its founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
The wave of hirings will nearly double Facebook’s 4,500-strong community operations team and the aim is to help Facebook respond more quickly to reports of hate speech and abusive behaviour.
Zuckerberg said: “We’ll keep working with local community groups and law enforcement who are in the best position to help someone if they need it – either because they’re about to harm themselves or because they’re in danger from someone else.”
