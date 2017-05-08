Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Tuesday 2 May 2017
- News in brief: China plans its own Wikipedia; social media firms face huge fines; TalkTalk duo plead guilty
- Fraudsters draining accounts with ‘SIM swaps’ – what to do
- Netflix declines to pay Orange is the New Black ransom to hacker
- GE patches flaws allowing attackers to ‘disconnect power grid at will’
- Fox News ‘hacked Andrea Tantaros’, says lawsuit
- Super Free Music Player in Google Play is malware: a technical analysis
Wednesday 3 May 2017
- News in brief: China steps up news oversight; Intel patches flaw; Zuck pledges better moderation
- BASIC turns 53 – find out just how cool that is!
- Concern mounts at Indian ID scheme as portals ‘leak’ 100m people’s details
- Tinder orders researcher to remove dataset of 40,000 profile pictures
- Want to get your Android phone purring? Don’t install Full Optimizer
Thursday 4 May 2017
- News in brief: UHD Blu-ray encryption ‘cracked’; WhatsApp falls over; Gmail boosts phish protection
- Going travelling? Don’t drop your guard when you’re on the road
- Have you got what it takes to hack the US Air Force?
- Update: Google Docs used for phishing? Not exactly
- NSA kept an eye on 151m phone records – but wait, didn’t bulk collection stop three years ago?
Friday 5 May 2017
- The Google-phish-that-was-also-a-worm – what happened and what to do
- News in brief: Uber faces criminal probe; Cassini dives through Saturn’s rings; police fined for data breach
- Bank accounts raided after crooks exploit huge flaw in mobile networks
- Listen up: is this really who you think it is talking?
- Celebrity ‘extortion’: judge orders reality star to unlock her iPhone
