Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Monday 8 May 2017
- News in brief: Macron shrugs off email dump; warning on new ‘crazy bad’ flaw; Facebook tips on fake news
- Are you encrypting your documents? Here’s what happens when you don’t
- How to protect your boss from phishing attacks
Tuesday 9 May 2017
- Mac video app HandBrake – now with free spyware
- News in brief: Google teases Fuchsia OS; Microsoft patches ‘crazy bad’ flaw; Vienna raps Facebook
- John Oliver unleashes his net neutrality flying monkeys on the FCC
- Lawyers demand answers after artist forced to unlock his phone
- Downloading Chrome for Android? Be careful – we’ve found an evil twin
- Dating site users spammed with smut after ‘third-party’ data leak
Wednesday 10 May 2017
- News in brief: Game of Thrones tells cast to use 2FA; Cisco flaw patched; Windows 10 on 500m devices
- Minority Report in Chicago as police aim to stop crime before it happens
- How to hack a Jeep Cherokee – but don’t try this at home, kids
- The Google Play apps that say they don’t collect your data – and then do
- Military ‘revenge porn’ investigation leads to 21 felony cases
Thursday 11 May 2017
- Google won’t fix Android ‘contentjacking’ flaw for months
- News in brief: laptop ban could be extended; DDoS hits news sites; Taiwan might block Google DNS
- Would you like a side of facial recognition with your pizza?
- Unhappy 39th birthday, spam, and many unhappy returns
- One more way to get busted on the Dark Web
Friday 12 May 2017
- Wanna Decrypter 2.0 ransomware attack: what you need to know
- Soldiers sent hate-SMS messages from rogue base stations
- Man who padded timesheets fined $318,000 for trashing boss’s servers
Sunday 14 May 2017
