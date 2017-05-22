Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 15 May 2017
- News in brief: United cockpit codes leaked online; WhatsApp fined; Netflix pulled from rooted phones
- WannaCry: here’s what we know now about the outbreak
- The Windows worm is back – and this time it’s serious
- Who’s targeting you on Facebook? A browser extension wants your data
Tuesday 16 May 2017
- News in brief: Depp film stolen by hackers; Facebook fined again; social media blocked in Ukraine
- Concern at how patient data was shared with Google
- FTC launches crackdown on tech support scammers
- Sleep trackers: more of a data nightmare than a data dream?
Wednesday 17 May 2017
- News in brief: warning on extending laptop ban; telecom customers alerted; watchdog opens data probe
- How Big Fuzzing helps find holes in open source projects
- Cryptocurrency-mining malware cashes in on NSA exploit that enabled WannaCry
- Brooks Brothers reveals theft of payment card details
- WannaCry: the ransomware worm that didn’t arrive on a phishing hook
Thursday 18 May 2017
- News in brief: 17m passwords stolen from Zomato; laptop ban from EU shelved; hackers target MPs
- Have you inadvertently joined a Trump-supporting robot army?
- Facebook is losing the fight against the spread of fake news
Friday 19 May 2017
- News in brief: twins fox bank’s voice security; FCC moves on net neutrality; torrent site closes
- WannaCry: could something similar happen to Android?
- Walk this way: how you roll could become how you log in
- Google wants to share your photos with your nearest and not-dearest
