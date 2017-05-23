Warning after WannaCry sets off fake BT phishing attack

John E Dunn has covered cybersecurity since 2003 - long before anyone was worried. He was co-founding editor of industry title Techworld and security editor at Computerworld UK. Other editor stints included Network Week, Network World, LAN Magazine, Personal Computer Magazine, start-up title Tornado-Insider Magazine, as well as the usual blogs, freelance articles, glum appearances on BBC TV/Radio, and expert opinion for the magnificent CBC Canada.