What do you mean, ‘Windows bug in Linux’? [Chet Chat Podcast 261]

0 Podcast
by

Sophos Security Chet Chat – Episode 261 – May 26, 2017

The Chet Chat returns!

Chet has been busily travelling the world giving talks in recent weeks, which is why we’ve had a bit of a hiatus lately – but now we’re back on the air again.

Join me and Chester Wisniewski for the latest episode of our security podcast.

LISTEN NOW

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)

In this episode

If you enjoy the podcast, please share it with other people interested in security and privacy and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.

Listen and rate via iTunes... Sophos podcasts on Soundcloud... RSS feed of Sophos podcasts...


Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
XG Firewall Home Edition

XG Firewall
Home Edition
Mobile Security for Android

Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux