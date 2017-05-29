What do you mean, ‘Windows bug in Linux’? [Chet Chat Podcast 261]

Sophos Security Chet Chat – Episode 261 – May 26, 2017
The Chet Chat returns!
Chet has been busily travelling the world giving talks in recent weeks, which is why we’ve had a bit of a hiatus lately – but now we’re back on the air again.
Join me and Chester Wisniewski for the latest episode of our security podcast.
LISTEN NOW
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
In this episode
- [01’07”] WannaCry: the ransomware worm that didn’t arrive on a phishing hook
- [04’41”] Samba exploit – not quite WannaCry for Linux, but patch anyway!
- [08’13”] Android “O” – what does it mean?
- [12’34”] ATM heists: 27 arrested as police move against ‘black box’ attacks
If you enjoy the podcast, please share it with other people interested in security and privacy and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.