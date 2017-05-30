Tuesday review – the hot 24 stories of the week

Welcome back after the holiday weekend – and get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 22 May 2017
- News in brief: Bitcoin price bubbles up; Uber uses AI to boost its take; WannaCry ‘hero’ censures tabloids
- Yes, Geek Squad can search your files and hand you over to the police
- After WannaCry, EternalRocks digs deeper into the NSA’s exploit toolbox
- Judge demands cellphone passwords from social media star
- GDPR is just a year away: here’s what you need to know
- What does Twitter think you’re interested in? Now you can find out
- ATM heists: 27 arrested as police move against ‘black box’ attacks
Tuesday 23 May 2017
- News in brief: Dubai launches its first robocops; Samsung woes over iris recognition; IoT security criticised
- Digital watermark leads police straight to Bollywood pirates
- Man jailed for stealing images and details from more than 50 women
- Warning after WannaCry sets off fake BT phishing attack
Wednesday 24 May 2017
- News in brief: drones could be hobbled; cost of ransomware counted; Target agrees $18.5m deal
- Police swoop on gang that planted banking Trojan on 1m phones
- LastPass’s new cloud backup option – sunny skies or a brewing storm?
- Hacked Twitter account spits out poison – make sure yours isn’t next
Thursday 25 May 2017
- WannaCry: the rush to blame XP masked bigger problems
- News in brief: Twitter pays $7,500 bounty; China gets ‘tweaked’ Windows; how to hide passwords
- Put down the popcorn and patch your media player
- Google debuts a new way to follow your footsteps around the web
- YouTube, Twitter and Facebook face curbs on hate speech videos
Friday 26 May 2017
- News in brief: tech firms ‘must do more’ on terror’; romance scammers jailed; Disney film heist ‘a hoax’
- Crysis ransomware master keys posted to Pastebin
- Samba exploit – not quite WannaCry for Linux, but patch anyway!
- Campaigners demand halt to Vermont’s use of facial recognition
