Monday review – the hot 19 stories of the week

Monday 29 May 2017
Tuesday 30 May 2017
- News in brief: no laptop ban from EU for now; China warns on new laws; bug bounty scheme for DHS
- Shadow Brokers double down on zero-day subscription service
- Security of medical devices ‘is a life or death issue’, warns researcher
- Why you should avoid Star Hop and Candy Link in Google Play
- Tuesday review – the hot 24 stories of the week
Wednesday 31 May 2017
- News in brief: NASA sends probe to the Sun; subway gets phone coverage; Facebook pushes back
- Wolf in sheep’s clothing: a SophosLabs investigation into delivering malware via VBA
- Keybase adds end-to-end encryption to messages on the web
- Chrome bug that lets sites secretly record you ‘not a flaw’, insists Google
Thursday 1 June 2017
- News in brief: AI detects pain in animals; parallel universe discovered; Silk Road creator loses appeal
- Hackers shelve crowdfunding drive for Shadow Brokers exploits
- Crooks hold nude plastic surgery pictures to ransom after break-in
- Kittens, bears or pandas: who’s behind the biggest cyberattacks?
Friday 2 June 2017
- News in brief: US requires social media handles; Putin points to ‘patriotic’ hackers; Snapchat Spectacles arrive
- OneLogin warns that attacker could be able to decrypt data
- Get into Infosec Europe 2017 for free, hear great talks!
- Thousands of enterprise apps exposing data on back-end servers
- Facial recognition reunites missing boy with his dad after four years
