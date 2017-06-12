Monday review – the hot 24 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 5 June 2017
- News in brief: tech firms under fire again; facial recognition prize offered; hack leads to Gulf crisis
- Facebook safety check: telling loved ones you’re safe is a good thing
- Why ‘I forgot my password’ won’t go down well with a judge
- Punching down the Judy Android adware: a SophosLabs analysis
- Facebook denies parents access to dead daughter’s account
Tuesday 6 June 2017
- News in brief: spy chief warns on blame; FBI arrests NSA contractor; Japan holds teen on ransomware
- Two cheers for Google’s native Chrome ad-blocker
- InfoSec 2017: a look at the family album of ransomware
- Google ads for tech support scams – would you spot one?
Wednesday 7 June 2017
- News in brief: computers trained to spot catfish; Trump cautioned on blocks; Apple locks out older phones
- InfoSec 2017: Brexit+GDPR = business disaster?
- Firms stockpiling Bitcoins ready to pay off ransomware crooks
- InfoSec 2017: ‘One disaster away from governments doing something’ on IoT
- Russians apparently ‘targeted US election via phishing attacks’
- You think that post is secret? Beware – it can come back and bite you
- InfoSec 2017: how to protect yourself against the next WannaCry
Thursday 8 June 2017
- News in brief: man jailed for hacking celebrity chef; US could add domestic flights to laptop ban; flaws found in ‘security’ cameras
- It is not OK to break the law to catch criminals, judge rules
- Supreme Court to rule on warrants for cellphone location data
- Apple’s Safari is going to use AI to track who’s tracking you
Friday 9 June 2017
- News in brief: Ransomware-proof Windows?; Al Jazeera attacked; Coats keeps quiet
- Android ransomware hides in fake King of Glory game
- Want Instagram likes? Now you can buy popularity from a vending machine
- When security bugs become WONTFIX writeoffs [Chet Chat Podcast 262]
