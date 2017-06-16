Security SOS Week – learn from our top experts for free

What’s worse than ransomware? How will the new GDPR data protection laws turn out? When does good security turn into creepy surveillance? What happens if zombie malware shows up on your network?
Now you can stay up to speed on all of these topics without even leaving your desk – by joining in the Sophos Security SOS webinar series, which takes place next week, 19-23 June 2017.
Five top security experts from Sophos will be stepping up to the microphone, one each day, to share their expertise in a series of 40 minute live sessions with Naked Security writer and Senior Technologist Paul Ducklin.
Although we describe them as “webinars”, we won’t be doing product demos, or talking you through pre-prepared slide decks. The webinars will essentially be live podcasts, so you don’t need to watch anything – you can just kick back and listen, or even tune in while you’re driving. Unlike podcasts, however, you’ll be able to ask questions via the webinar screen in your browser if you want. Each day’s session will consist of 30 minutes of interview followed by 10 minutes of Q&A – don’t be shy to disagree or to ask us tough questions!
Register now to take part – all you need is a web browser to join in.
Each day’s session runs from 2pm to 2.40pm UK time (14:00 UTC+1 to 14:40 UTC+1).
That’s 15:00 CEST, 11am on the US East Coast and 8am on the West Coast.
Last year we even had listeners tuning in from Australia – if you’re awake, you’re most welcome, wherever in the world you are.
Here’s the schedule, day-by-day:
Monday 19 June 2017, 2pm UK time
GDPR – burden or opportunity? Cost or value?
John Shaw, Vice President, Product Management
Europe’s forthcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) may show up in the news as just “a regulation,” but it has a whopping 11 Chapters, 99 Articles, and 261 pages.
Is a far-reaching law like GDPR a burden that will weigh you down, or an opportunity to stand out as a company that will do the right thing by its customers?
Tuesday 20 June 2017, 2pm UK time
Phishing – how this troublesome crime is evolving
Peter Mackenzie, Global Malware Escalations Manager
Not all phishing attacks are obvious. Smarter phishing gangs regularly adapt their tactics to blend in with the many legitimate emails we receive every day.
Peter Mackenzie has an encyclopedic knowledge of phishing attacks and how to avoid being phished. Join us how to learn how to keep your own users safe.
Wednesday 21 June 2017, 2pm UK time
Security, surveillance and you – when does security turn into snooping?
Luke Groves, Sophos Cybersecurity Specialist
Luke Groves doesn’t have an easy job. He’s responsible for making everyone even more passionate about computer security in a company that’s already very passionate about computer security.
Learn from Luke how to build just that sort of passion inside your own organisation. After all, security is a journey we all take together, not a destination.
Thursday 22 June 2017, 2pm UK time
Botnets – the malware that makes you part of the problem
Fraser Howard, Principal Threat Researcher
Unlike ransomware, which punches you straight in the digital face, “bots” or “zombies” work undercover in the background. Zombie malware quietly downloads instructions from cybercriminals on what to do next, such as grabbing passwords, stealing files, sending spam, and delivering malware.
Becoming infected with a bot therefore makes you part of the problem, not part of the solution. You’re giving the crooks a free hosting and content delivery service.
Learn from Fraser Howard, one of the world’s leading anti-malware researchers, how to dezombify your world.
Friday 23 June 2017, 2pm UK time
Ransomware revisited – is it really the worst sort of malware ever?
James Burchell, Senior Sales Engineer
Recent stories suggest that ransomware is the worst sort of cyberattack you could experience. In truth, however, ransomware is more of a “worst among equals,” given all the other sorts of malware also out there.
In fact, security against malware isn’t just about keeping your eye on the ball. It’s about keeping your eye on lots of balls at the same time.
Sophos security expert James Burchell is here to explain what to do when faced with a multitude of cyberthreats.
Hope you can join us!Follow @NakedSecurity