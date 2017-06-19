Monday review – the hot 24 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 12 June 2017
- News in brief: Google teaches safety; US builds AI spies; new Twitter vulnerability
- Apple to auto-update devices to two-factor authentication
- Facebook wants to feel your pain (and your joy)
- Word exploits weaponised in quick time
Tuesday 13 June 2017
- News in brief: Update Flash now; Heartbleed fine; the $1.9m email
- Virgin Super Hub 2 serious security bug – act now to close the hole
- Microsoft’s radical idea for dishing out cyberblame
- Distributor caught selling Apple customers’ data
- When sysadmins attack: how to delete an entire company
Wednesday 14 June 2017
- News in brief: Hollywood fights piracy; Covfefe not a typo; Kim Dotcom loses
- Blast from the past – Patch Tuesday updates for Windows XP
- Infection by mouseover – what you need to know about PowerPoint spam
- Is it time for cash for medical “Clunkers”?
Thursday 15 June 2017
- News in brief: Samsung customers exposed; emergency service drones; potatoes on the Moon?
- US-CERT issues North Korean cyberattack patch warning
- Airbnb – the heartache of fake holiday scams
- More evidence Mac ransomware exists
- New project to expose congress’ Browsing Habits
Friday 16 June 2017
- Security SOS Week – learn from our top experts for free
- News in brief: Facebook moderators revealed to terrorists; WikiLeaks release Cherry Blossom; language-translating earpiece
- Uber in the privacy spotlight again
- The Google Play adware apps that just won’t die
- Your mouse knows when you are lying
- 6 months for abuser caught in FBI’s Playpen snare
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.