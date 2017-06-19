Why gathering genetic data could mean a whole world of pain

Former Science Communications Manager at Cancer Research UK and now freelance, Kat is a science writer whose work has been published in Wired, BBC Online, The Guardian, Times Educational Supplement, Mosaic, Al Jazeera Online, How It Works, New Scientist, BPOD (the Biomedical Picture of the Day), AAAS Science’s Next Wave and more. She has published her first popular science book, Herding Hemingway's Cats: Understanding how our genes work (Bloomsbury Sigma, 2016). In her other life, Kat is a musician, playing the harp and other instruments as a soloist and with the bands Talk in Colour and Sunday Driver.