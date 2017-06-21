When does security turn into snooping? [Security SOS Week]

There’s still time to register for today’s Security SOS webinar:
Security, surveillance and you – when does security turn into snooping?
The event takes place at 2pm UK time (13:00 UTC, 15:00 CEST, 09:00 EDT), and consists of about 30 minutes of live interview, podcast-style, followed by 10 minutes of questions and answers.
(No slides to watch or diagrams to digest – think of it as an interactive radio programmme on NPR or BBC Radio 4.)
Today, Paul Ducklin will be talking to Luke Groves, a Cybersecurity Specialist at Sophos
Luke is responsible for making everyone even more passionate about computer security in a company that’s already very passionate about computer security.
Tune in today and learn from Luke how to build just that sort of culture inside your own organization.
After all, security is a journey we take together, not a destination.
CATCH UP ON PREVIOUS EPISODES
Missed Monday’s webinar?
Listen to Sophos VP John Shaw on the thorny issue of GDPR.
Missed Tuesday’s webinar?
Learn from Sophos expert Peter Mackenzie how to deal with phishing.