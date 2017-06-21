When does security turn into snooping? [Security SOS Week]

0 Podcast
by

There’s still time to register for today’s Security SOS webinar:

Security, surveillance and you – when does security turn into snooping?

The event takes place at 2pm UK time (13:00 UTC, 15:00 CEST, 09:00 EDT), and consists of about 30 minutes of live interview, podcast-style, followed by 10 minutes of questions and answers.

(No slides to watch or diagrams to digest – think of it as an interactive radio programmme on NPR or BBC Radio 4.)

Today, Paul Ducklin will be talking to Luke Groves, a Cybersecurity Specialist at Sophos

Luke is responsible for making everyone even more passionate about computer security in a company that’s already very passionate about computer security.

Tune in today and learn from Luke how to build just that sort of culture inside your own organization.

After all, security is a journey we take together, not a destination.

Register now!

CATCH UP ON PREVIOUS EPISODES

Missed Monday’s webinar?

Listen to Sophos VP John Shaw on the thorny issue of GDPR.

Missed Tuesday’s webinar?

Learn from Sophos expert Peter Mackenzie how to deal with phishing.

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
XG Firewall Home Edition

XG Firewall
Home Edition
Mobile Security for Android

Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux