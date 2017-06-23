Ransomware revisited – is it really the worst sort of malware? [Security SOS Week]

Today’s Security SOS webinar is:
Ransomware revisited – is it really the worst sort of malware ever?
The event takes place at 2pm UK time (13:00 UTC, 15:00 CEST, 09:00 EDT), and consists of about 30 minutes of live interview, podcast-style, followed by 10 minutes of questions and answers.
(No slides to watch or diagrams to digest – think of it as an interactive radio programmme on NPR or BBC Radio 4.)
Here’s what we’re covering today:
Recent stories suggest that ransomware is the worst sort of cyberattack you could experience. In truth, however, ransomware is more of a “worst among equals,” given all the other sorts of malware also out there.
Sophos security expert James Burchell is here to explain what to do when faced with a multitude of cyberthreats.
James has the enviable knack not only of explaining tricky problems in a way you can easily understand, but also of getting you fired up to go out and fix them!
CATCH UP ON PREVIOUS EPISODES
Missed Monday’s webinar?
Listen to Sophos VP John Shaw on the thorny issue of GDPR.
Missed Tuesday’s webinar?
Learn from Sophos expert Peter Mackenzie how to deal with phishing.
Missed Wednesday’s webinar?
Luke Groves explains how to take charge of security inside your organisation.
Missed Thursday’s webinar?
Fraser Howard tells you how to get rid of bots and zombies.