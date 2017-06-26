Monday review – the hot 27 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 19 June 2017
- News in brief: Girl Scouts get cybersecurity badges; 1m hit by university data theft; India criticised
- EU throws a spanner in London’s encryption backdoor works
- Why gathering genetic data could mean a whole world of pain
- Amazon plans to check up on your price checks
Tuesday 20 June 2017
- News in brief: Canada warns on election threats; ‘Record’ $1m ransom paid; Hawking urges return to moon
- Stack Clash Linux vulnerability: you need to patch now
- How social media companies are using AI to fight terrorist content
- SophosLabs analysis: why the surge in Word docs hiding ransomware?
- Phishing – how this troublesome crime is evolving [Security SOS Week]
- Anatomy of a scam: how phone frauds harvest millions from us
Wednesday 21 June 2017
- News in brief: WannaCry knocks out Honda plant; Skype hit by global outage; NSA shares tools on GitHub
- Commercial spyware unleashed against Mexican political activists
- GDPR: how to avoid the data protection cowboys
- New malware uses old trick – and is a reminder to disable UPnP
- Supreme Court: sex offenders can’t be banned from social media
- When does security turn into snooping? [Security SOS Week]
- NSA failed to implement security measures, says damning report
Thursday 22 June 2017
- News in brief: AI comes to Mars; WannaCry hits speed cameras; Edge bounty program extended
- What does looking under the hood of your browser reveal about you?
- Phishing campaign spoofs online auto brand, exposes stolen passwords
- Coming soon (maybe) to toyshops – AI doll that can read kids’ emotions
- Botnets – malware that makes you part of the problem [Security SOS Week]
- Deep Root: what can we learn from the GOP’s data leak?
Friday 23 June 2017
- News in brief: drone chiefs urge regulation; Microsoft drops SMB1; Virgin router warning
- Russia ‘targeted 21 states’ during US election campaign, says official
- Ransomware revisited – is it really the worst sort of malware? [Security SOS Week]
- Dating app boss sees ‘no problem’ on face-matching without consent
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.