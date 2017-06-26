Ransomware, botnets, surveillance, phishing and GDPR! [PODCAST]

In case you missed them, here are the podcast versions of last week’s Security SOS webinar series.
Each day last week, we covered a hot topic in computer security, from ransomware, through botnets, surveillance and phishing, all the way to GDPR.
If you missed out on the live events last week, you can catch up now:
Ransomware revisited – is it really the worst sort of malware?
Botnets – the malware that makes you part of the problem
When does security turn into snooping?
Phishing – how this troublesome crime is evolving
GDPR – Burden or opportunity? Cost or value?
