Monday review – the hot 24 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 26 June 2017
- News in brief: Gmail stops scanning; UK Parliament hack; Windows 10 S hacked
- How Spora ransomware tries to fool antivirus
- Ransomware, botnets, surveillance, phishing and GDPR! [PODCAST]
- How Snapchat shares your (and your kids’) location
- Google strips private medical data from searches
Tuesday 27 June 2017
- News in brief: cars confused by kangaroos; fears on airport books move; Google hit with €2.42bn fine
- Facebook moves to protect profile pictures from scammers
- Petya variants behind the global ransomware outbreak: here’s what we know so far
- Watch out: don’t lose your passwords when you sign up online
- Firefox Focus: the not-quite-a-browser for Android aims for privacy
Wednesday 28 June 2017
- New Petya ransomware: everything you wanted to know (but were afraid to ask)
- From floppy disks to deep freeze: what’s the best way to store data?
- News in brief: Wimbledon adds AI; four arrested over support scams; Russia threatens to block Telegram
- Beer + bitter former field engineer = hacked smart water meters
- Deconstructing Petya: how it spreads and how to fight back
- Anthem to pay record $115m to settle lawsuits over massive breach
Thursday 29 June 2017
- News in brief: PCs’ PCs still running XP; bug-hunters cashing in; airport security stepped up
- Hacking nuclear submarines – how likely is the nightmare scenario?
- Who’s watching? Face recognition means goodbye to hiding in crowds
- Who was to blame for what looked like a DDoS attack on the AA? That would be … the AA
Friday 30 June 2017
- News in brief: Germany to levy €50m fines on social media; Facebook drone success; hacker offers Petya help
- Happy 50th birthday, hole-in-the-wall cash machines!
- Film review: ‘Risk’ shines uncompromising spotlight on Julian Assange and Wikileaks
- CIA contractors fired for stealing from hacked IoT snack machines
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.Follow @NakedSecurity
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.