Monday review – the hot 18 stories of the week

Monday 3 July 2017
- News in brief: drone scare halts flights; laptop ban eased; Samsung to sell Galaxy Note 7
- When is public information not public? When LinkedIn says so
- Breach at US nuclear plants raises concerns in wake of Petya
Tuesday 4 July 2017
- News in brief: China tightens Great Firewall; student charged over DDoS attacks; health data posted online
- GDPR: who needs to hire a data protection officer?
- Health trust rapped on illegal use of patient data in Google AI deal
Wednesday 5 July 2017
- News in brief: cryptocurrency exchange hacked; laptop ban further eased; AA under fire over data breach
- Illinois poised to ban geolocation tracking without consent
- Bad things happen to good people – but you can help stop that
- How did some Ethereum users find themselves with empty wallets?
Thursday 6 July 2017
- News in brief: Parliament hack ‘amateur attack’; ‘Humpty Dumpty’ in great fall; Google faces more EU fines
- Encryption thwarting investigators as federal government taps increase
- Facebook fights gag prohibiting it from alerting users to search warrants
- Why doctors using SnapChat to send scans is not the problem
Friday 7 July 2017
- Update your Android now – many holes fixed including ‘BroadPwn’ Wi-Fi bug
- News in brief: fears as online bazaar goes dark; Tesla to build biggest battery; EU move on right to repair
- Organisations count the cost of Petya as the storm abates
- EPIC files restraining order to block voter fraud commission’s data swoop
