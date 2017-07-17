Monday review – the hot 25 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 10 July 2017
- News in brief: NATO backs Kiev over cyber-attacks; China cracks down on VPNs; Somalia knocked offline
- Tendulkar wants your number on Twitter, what do you do?
- FTC slaps $104m judgment on loan application firm
- Apps that are a matter of life, death and data win $75,000 prizes
- When ex-workers attack (again): man used Trojan to cause havoc
Tuesday 11 July 2017
- News in brief: dark web sites attacked; radio station pwnd; Russian hacker jailed for nine years
- Mark your calendar for the net neutrality Day of Action
- Two-factor via your mobile phone – should you stop using it?
- More than 100m records potentially lost in huge telecoms breach
- Your gadget could save your life: smart device phones police
Wednesday 12 July 2017
- News in brief: probe in Jupiter fly-by; footage of politician ‘not illegal’; Trump sued over Twitter block
- Social engineering – explored and explained by our experts [VIDEO]
- Researchers find chinks in the armour of satellite phone calls
- Russians told to log in to Pornhub using verified social media accounts
Thursday 13 July 2017
- News in brief: Health insurer breached; Vertu calls it quits; Audi tops autonomy
- How did the data of 14m Verizon customers end up online?
- Who gets gold stars for looking after your privacy?
- How app developers are gaming Google Play to boost their rankings
- So long, Windows Phone – it was nice knowing you
Friday 14 July 2017
- News in brief: Oz law ‘trumps maths’; CBP can’t search phones for cloud data; police launch drone unit
- BUPA breach – why names and addresses matter
- Vault 7: new WikiLeaks dump details Android SMS snooping malware
- Whose job is it to keep us safe from online harassment?
- SQL injection attacks controlled using Telegram messaging app
- Insider who scammed $14.3m lottery ‘win’ pleads guilty
