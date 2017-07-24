Monday review – the hot 27 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 17 July 2017
- News in brief: Beijing bans Pooh; Ashley Madison offers settlement; patient data shared on Facebook
- What does Imogen Heap have in common with mail? The blockchain
- Wait, you didn’t want to clean the toilets? Should have read the terms!
- Siri implicated in yet another iPhone lockscreen hole
- Alexa is listening to what you say – and might share that with developers
Tuesday 18 July 2017
- News in brief: laptop ban curtailed; robot meets a soggy end; Dow Jones leaks 2.2m customers’ data
- Black Hat USA 2017: what’s on the agenda in Las Vegas
- Google wants you to bid farewell to SMS authentication
- Hacked drones flying up, up and away over geofencing restrictions
- Access all areas – but for how long after you’ve left the company?
- When good extensions go bad: buyer turns Particle into adware
Wednesday 19 July 2017
- News in brief: moving Segway hacked; Google Glass resurrected; 308 Oracle fixes
- Windows security hole – the “Orpheus’ Lyre” attack explained
- Myspace bug left old accounts vulnerable to attack
- Police bodycams get tech that can identify “faces and people”
- Want porn? Prove your age (or get a VPN)
Thursday 20 July 2017
- News in brief: Street View goes out of this world; GoT fans warned on torrenting; Citadel man jailed
- ATM crooks up the ante by using infrared to steal your PIN
- “Orpheus’ Lyre” – where it came from, and what to do [VIDEO]
- Facebook has got your number – even if it’s not your number
- Twitter users targeted by an army of 86,262 sex-starved bots
- BSidesLV: What’s on the agenda in Las Vegas
Friday 21 July 2017
- Something for the weekend? How about an Apple patch for BroadPwn?
- Hit the road – with your insurer and lender keeping an eye on your driving
- Twitter says it’s cracking down on the abuse – but is it?
- Watch out for the Android malware that snoops on your phone
- Global police swoop shutters Hansa and AlphaBay dark web markets
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.