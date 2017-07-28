Become a sysadmin – learn how to fit right in [VIDEO]

For our final article as #SysAdminDay 2017 draws to a close, we recorded a Facebook Live video to help you become a sysadmin.
Naked Security’s Paul Ducklin and Sophos Sales Engineer Matthew Boddy put their heads together to bring you the sort of advice you just won’t find anywhere else.
Of course, in just 10 minutes of video, they don’t have time to teach you about networking, programming, debugging, troubleshooting – or, for that matter, anything to help you actually do a sysadministrational job.
In short, they can’t show you how to be the part, but they can help you deal with the tricky choices you’ll need to make if you want to look the part.
For example, should you be seen to code in Perl or Python? Prefer cargo pants to jeans? Edit with Vi or Emacs? Listen to vinyl or cassette tapes? (Our two experts were unanimous on that issue, though not for the reasons you might expect.)
Don’t delay – watch right now, because this could be more important than you think, depending on how important you think it is going to be:
(Can't see the video directly above this line? Watch on Facebook instead.)