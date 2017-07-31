Monday review – the hot 32 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 24 July 2017
- News in brief: China forces spyware on minority group; farewell to Paint; drones to be regulated
- Microsoft opens up a new front in the battle against Fancy Bear
- Yakkety Yak won’t come back: Linux users, it’s time to upgrade Ubuntu
- Glassdoor pushes back against moves to identify anonymous reviewers
- Your pacemaker could be put in the witness box against you
Tuesday 25 July 2017
- News in brief: finally, a farewell to Flash; Paint lives on; young cybercriminals sent to rehab
- Mozilla wants to hear your voice – but should you keep quiet?
- For better machine-based malware analysis, add a slice of LIME
- Swedish PM admits that huge data leak is ‘a disaster’
- Senator demands to know why email isn’t shielded by DMARC
- Ransomware as a service: how the bad guys marketed Philadelphia
Wednesday 26 July 2017
- Garbage in, garbage out: a cautionary tale about machine learning
- Where are the holes in machine learning – and can we fix them?
- Philadelphia RaaS: our map of how it works (and how to prevent it)
- Privacy dust-up as Roomba maker mulls selling maps of users’ homes
- WikiLeaks drops another cache of ‘Vault7’ stolen tools
- Chips with everything – are you ready to be bio-hacked?
Thursday 27 July 2017
- News in brief: US indicts Russian BTC-e ‘mastermind’; Blu still phoning home; bug bounty offers $250k
- Don’t want your SMSs stolen? Don’t download these Android apps
- Independent labs to probe medical devices for security flaws
- Wells Fargo apologizes for spilling trove of data on wealthy clients
- Start-up accused of undermining popular open-source tools
- Wait, this email isn’t for me – what’s it doing in my inbox?
Friday 28 July 2017
- Become a sysadmin – learn how to fit right in [VIDEO]
- News in brief: beware the hacked carwash; man sentenced over Mirai attack; farewell to the iPod
- Lipizzan spyware linked to cyberarms firm plunders SMS, logs and photos
- Are you a Sysadmin? Find out now for free!
- Police crack seized phones of inauguration day protesters
- Facebook joins heavy hitters to fund group standing up to post-truth
- Today’s the day – celebrate your sysadmin superheroes!
- Going on holiday? Here are our tips for a security-minded trip
- How to hack a Sysadmin – jump the IT support queue every time!
