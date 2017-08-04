Should IoT vendors be told what to do by the government? [VIDEO]

Earlier this week we wrote about a law that the US Congress just proposed with the intriguing name of The Internet of Things (IoT) Cybersecurity Improvement Act.
It’s as though the US legislators have got together – this is a bipartisan Bill, backed by both sides – and said words to the effect of, “Far too many IoT vendors are taking the [ding] when it comes to security, so it’s time we gave them a kick up the [dong] to get their minds in gear.”
Even if you are generally an opponent of government intervention in IT and the internet, it’s hard not to have sympathy with that point of view.
Paul Ducklin talks you through the issues in this enjoyable short video:
