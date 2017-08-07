Monday review – the hot 26 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 31 July 2017
- News in brief: Roomba data not for sale; thief-catching wallet; Windows Bounty Program
- Should Adobe make Flash open source? [POLL]
- One lousy click: the phishing blunder that sank an entire product
- Dark Web criminals caught after reusing passwords
- The New York gas pumps that steal your credit card
Tuesday 1 August 2017
- News in brief: Alexa as wiretap; Prankster fools White House; Amazon suspends Blu
- Anatomy of a privacy fail – when “Dark Data” gives away your identity
- Should governments keep vulnerabilities secret?
- Multiple vulnerabilities found in radiation monitoring gateways
- Game of Thrones data leaked in HBO hack
Wednesday 2 August 2017
- News in brief: Facebook video chat; protecting Earth from aliens; do you want encryption?
- Android users: beware ‘Invisible Man’ malware disguised as Flash
- Fake hot-babe spears businessmen on LinkedIn
- UK home secretary: ‘real people’ don’t want unbreakable encryption
Thursday 3 August 2017
- News in brief: WannaCry ‘kill switch’ man detained; Firefox file encryption; DDoS fails to persuade
- Researchers display “CAN do” skill in vehicle DoS
- Chrome’s built-in adblocker arrives for early adopters
- Can US senators secure the Internet of Things?
- What do the words ‘Tor’ and ‘Dark Web’ mean to you? [VIDEO]
- Fired employee caught by keylogger wins case
Friday 4 August 2017
- News in brief: Wikileaks’ Dumbo flies; off-script chatbots; Google down-votes duff apps
- Amazon reaches out to users with bad security before the crooks do
- Google wants to track you in real life – privacy group says, ‘No way!’
- Uber drivers game the system – force up fares
- Should IoT vendors be told what to do by the government? [VIDEO]
Saturday 5 August 2017
