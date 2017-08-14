Monday review – the hot 25 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 7 August 2017
- News in brief: Ariana Grande hacked; new data laws unveiled; Marcus Hutchins due to be released
- Cyberattacks on GPS leave ships sailing in dangerous waters
- Congress looks to take the wheel on autonomous vehicles
- Good guys and bad guys race against time over disclosing vulnerabilities
Tuesday 8 August 2017
- News in brief: Google fires memo writer; drones could be shot down; EU plans giant Sahara solar plant
- How do you feel about getting on a plane with no pilot?
- Microsoft issues out-of-band security updates for Outlook, Office
- High hopes for ‘more secure’ forked version of Bitcoin
- Parents sue Disney over breaching privacy rules in kids’ apps
Wednesday 9 August 2017
- News in brief: Venezuelan protest hacking; Hutchins released on bail; Facebook steps up moderation
- Sextortionist caught by investigators’ booby-trapped video
- Carmakers warned to focus on security of connected vehicles
- Scanners to be patched after government warns of vulnerabilities
- When is a VPN not private? When you’re not paying for it
Thursday 10 August 2017
- News in brief: Vertus go cheap; Uber debuts chat; Ikea gets smart
- .why .it’s .time .to .fix .localhost
- Emotet’s goal: drop Dridex malware on as many endpoints as possible
- Sorry, who did you say you were? We’ve forgotten about you
- Debian move marks beginning of the end for TLS 1.0 and 1.1
- Self-hosted search option is a new approach to bursting the filter bubble
Friday 11 August 2017
- News in brief: facial recognition planned for Carnival; spy chief backs encryption; ginger emoji planned
- Firefox 55 makes Flash click-to-run, fixes security bugs
- ‘You could see why someone might want to hack DNA’
- Latest viral sensation app Sarahah raises concerns about cyberbullying
- Why NIST’s Bill Burr shouldn’t regret his 2003 password advice
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.Follow @NakedSecurity
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.