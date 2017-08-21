Monday review – the hot 25 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 14 August 2017
- News in brief: update bricks 500 smart locks; Hutchins pleads not guilty; drone landed on warship
- Dashboard tracks ‘desire in foreign councils’ to meddle with democracy
- Court records system has been open to hackers for decades
- Thousands of Android-spying apps in the wild: what to do about SonicSpy
- Why China’s quantum satellites do not herald ‘unhackable’ networks
Tuesday 15 August 2017
- News in brief: teen scoops Excel prize; four arrested over GoT leak; web firm fights DoJ ‘overreach’
- Fancy Bear bites hotel networks as EternalBlue mystery deepens
- Too many big online brands allow terrible passwords
- How shared Android libraries could be weaponized for data theft
- How much HBO hackers have is hazy; what they want is clear – cash
Wednesday 16 August 2017
- News in brief: micro robots heal mice; Scottish Parliament hacked; Google Allo on desktops
- Judge orders LinkedIn to stop blocking third-party use of your data
- Who will own the data from your autonomous car?
- Bot armies of fake followers are the footsoldiers of fake news
- Toronto woman joins the fight against creepshot image sites
Thursday 17 August 2017
- News in brief: new Bitcoin fork; HBO hacked; China cracks down
- Woman targeted with 120 images on public transport via AirDrop
- Uber faces privacy audits every two years until 2037, rules FTC
- Got an iPhone? Here’s what we think about the security of iOS11
- It’s baaaack: Locky ransomware is on the rise again
Friday 18 August 2017
- News in brief: few girls studying computing; new Galaxy Note battery issue; fine over parking data breach
- How likely is a ‘digital Pearl Harbor’ attack on critical infrastructure?
- Drone firm says it’s stepping up security after US army ban
- ‘Pulse wave’ DDoS – another way of blasting sites offline
- Phone location privacy – for armed robber – headed to Supreme Court
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.