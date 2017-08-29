Tuesday review – the hot 26 stories of the week

We’re back after the long weekend, so get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the past week – it’s roundup time.
Monday 21 August 2017
- News in brief: ban on killer robots urged; Apple’s hidden job advert; torrent sites blocked Down Under
- ‘Gloomy times ahead’ for security on critical infrastructure, warn experts
- The $500 gizmo that cracks iPhone passcodes – and how to stop it
- Return to sender: military will send malware right back to you
- Concerns ignored as Home Office pushes ahead with facial recognition
Tuesday 22 August 2017
- News in brief: AWS buckets leak more data; NHS hit by hacker; ‘Mr Smith’ may publish GoT episodes
- US appeals court curbs police power to seize cellphones
- ‘Smart’ solar power inverters raise risk of energy grid attacks
- Fake news: Mozilla joins the fight to stop it polluting the web
- Foxit backtracks after declining to fix zero-days exposed by ZDI
Wednesday 23 August 2017
- News in brief: Google pulls 500 apps from Play; lottery boss sentenced; drone owners told to update
- The .fish website that caught visitors in a phishing net
- Storm breaks over AccuWeather phoning home without consent
- Google bakes in sweeter security for Android Oreo
- Facebook is making its Safety Check feature permanent
Thursday 24 August 2017
- Verizon: US government requests for phone records on the up
- Malware rains on Google’s Android Oreo parade
- Energy firm slapped with a fine after making 1.5m nuisance calls
- Are you a student? Your personal data is there for the asking
Friday 25 August 2017
- News in brief: ‘GoldSun’ arrested at LAX; update bricks smart TVs; Facebook ‘shuts 1m accounts a day’
- Judge scales back data demand on inauguration riot-related web host
- Hackable flaw in connected cars is ‘unpatchable’, warn researchers
- Identity theft at ‘epidemic’ levels, warn experts
- ‘Clever’ TapDance approach to web censorship that works at ISP level
- Touchscreens ‘at risk from chip in the middle attack’, warn researchers
- Celebgate 3.0: Miley Cyrus among victims of photo thieves
