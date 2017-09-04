Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Tuesday 29 August 2017
- News in brief: Turing’s documents found; Uber steps back on tracking; feathered threat to police
- Are you an adrenaline junkie who takes risks with security?
- DMARC should be catnip for email security – why aren’t firms using it?
- Facial recognition: how many rogue drivers has it stopped in New York?
- Don’t expose yourself with your boarding pass
- Tuesday review – the hot 26 stories of the week
Wednesday 30 August 2017
- News in brief: AI writes new GoT book; Google breaks out of the speaker; Cortana and Alexa hook up
- Bitcoin users, the taxman wants to know what’s in your piggybank
- Trump’s cybersecurity advisers quit, warning of ‘insufficient attention’
- WireX botnet offers glimpse of Android DDoS threat
Thursday 31 August 2017
- Pacemaker gets firmware update – go and see your doctor
- Beware scammers phishing for disaster charity – or anything else
- Machine learning for malware: what could possibly go wrong?
- Is your email in the latest cache of 711 million pwnd addresses?
- People-rating app Sarahah slurps up contacts for feature that doesn’t exist
Friday 1 September 2017
- News in brief: Call to link encryption to ID; Facebook maps everyone; Mirai ‘blackmailer’ extradited
- Online file conversion services – why trust them?
- Open source or proprietary: how should we secure voting systems?
- Ex-cop who won’t decrypt hard drives still in jail indefinitely
- Twitter struggles to deal with the sock-puppet and bot armies
- Instagram warns users of API bug on heels of nude Bieber photos leak
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.Follow @NakedSecurity
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.