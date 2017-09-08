Learning from the Equifax breach – join us on Facebook Live

Join us at 4pm UK time today, Friday 08 September 2017 for a Facebook Live video. (5pm in Central Europe, 11am on the US East Coast, 8am on the West Coast, 2017-09-08T15:00Z everywhere.)
We know you’ve probably heard about the Equifax breach many times already, and read all sorts of advice about it, but we also know that many of you – especially outside America – still aren’t quite sure what it all means and what to do.
Naked Security experts Paul Ducklin and Mark Stockley can help you with that!
Rather than writing a pre-prepared list of answers, they’ll be live online to take your questions and help you figure out what we should be doing about breaches of this sort.
For example:
- What is Equifax, and how do you even know if you’re a customer?
- What happened here, and how could you stop it happening in your company?
- How did Equifax respond, and was there a better way they could have dealt with it?
- What should we do now?
- Would GDPR have made any difference, if this had happened a year from now in Europe?
Join us on https://facebook.com/SophosSecurity at 4pm UK time – we’d love to see you there.
Note. You don’t need a Facebook account or to be logged in to watch the video. You will need to login to Facebook if you want to take an active part yourself, e.g. by Liking the video (hint, hint), posting comments or asking questions.