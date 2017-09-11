Monday review – the hot 25 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 4 September 2017
- News in brief: Pratchett’s data steamrollered; WikiLeaks hit by hackers; Instagram details for sale
- Lawyer suggests tying access to encryption to verified ID
- Security-focused phone launches crowdfunding drive
- Tempted to join the games in the crytpcurrency playground?
Tuesday 5 September 2017
- News in brief: veterans among S3 leak victims; court rules on email privacy; man jailed for VPN sales
- London police’s use of facial recognition falls flat on its face
- Would-be cyberattackers caught by malware with a sting in the tail
- Yahoo! braces itself for enormous class-action suit over breaches
Wednesday 6 September 2017
- News in brief: Warning over Bitcoin scam app; Samsung facial recognition bypassed; Apple squares up to India
- Lenovo settles lawsuits with 32 states over Superfish
- Apache Struts “serialisation” vulnerability – what you need to know
- Fur flies over Android bootloader flaws: here’s what you need to know
- Why some gift cards are still a gift to hackers
Thursday 7 September 2017
- News in brief: hacker fail; voting fail; Twitter fail
- Heading off to university? Watch out for phishing scams
- Unsecured databases are (still) the low-hanging fruit of the internet
- Thought you’d blocked a Twitter user? Here’s how they can still dogpile you
- What’s under the hood of the new Brave browser?
Friday 8 September 2017
- News in brief: Uber faces FBI probe; Samsung offers bug bounties; ‘Humpty Dumpty’ hackers jailed
- Equifax: highlighting the problems with social security numbers
- Learning from the Equifax breach [VIDEO]
- Orfox app brings Tor’s security slider to Android
- Your voice assistant can hear things you can’t – such as a hacker
- Equifax data breach defense: freezing your credit file
Sunday 10 September 2017
