Monday review – the hot 24 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 11 September 2017
- News in brief: Virginia ditches voting machines; Chrome to warn of MiTM hacks; Beijing cracks down on Bitcoin
- Concerns raised over claim that neural networks can detect sexuality
- When is a bug not a bug? When Microsoft says ‘it’s a feature’
- What your phone can tell city transport planners
- The mystery caller dials you for the 700th time today. What do you do?
Tuesday 12 September 2017
- News in brief: lawyerbot offers Equifax help; Facebook faces privacy fine; gang hacks India ID scheme
- New iOS 11 features create fresh headaches for law enforcement
- Beware the Kedi RAT pretending to be a Citrix file that Gmails home
- Why are redditors ripping images from Instagram? Because they can
- Researcher reveals D-Link router holes that might never be patched
Wednesday 13 September 2017
- News in brief: Cruz’s Twitter blunder; Adobe patches Flash; Target ditches Apple
- Governments must fix the digital identity mess, says think tank
- Smart pumps used by hospitals in IV drips vulnerable to attacks
- Fears raised about accuracy of new forensic DNA techniques
Thursday 14 September 2017
- News in brief: FTC to probe Equifax; Bitcoin price falls on China move; HBO teases GoT finale news
- Equifax: researchers find leaky customer help portal in Argentina
- Microsoft patches second FinSpy zero-day exploit this year
- Equifax felled by a months-old Apache Struts vulnerability
- Equifax: four simple steps to secure yourself
- DHS faces lawsuit over legality of forced warrantless device searches
Friday 15 September 2017
- India’s Aadhaar digital ID scheme: what could possibly go wrong?
- Poisoned WordPress ‘Display Widgets’ plugin finally purged
- Facebook’s Crisis Response hub centralizes help for disaster victims
Sunday 17 September 2017
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.